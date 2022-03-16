Spike in migrants under 18 reaching Italy from Tunisia | News24

Migrants seen ready to be rescued from their boat.

Over 2 000 minors reached Italy from Tunisia final yr, up from 561 4 years earlier.

Italy’s island of Lampedusa, which is a significant conduit for migrants is 130 kilometres from Tunisia.

Of the two 731 migrants underneath 18 who reached Italy final yr from Tunisia, 2 076 have been unaccompanied.

A document variety of irregular migrants underneath 18 years previous reached Italy from Tunisia final yr, greater than quadrupling in 4 years, a rights group stated Wednesday.

Tunisia has develop into a significant conduit for migrants in search of to achieve European shores, notably the Italian island of Lampedusa, simply 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the North African nation’s coast.

Some 2 731 minors accomplished the journey final yr, up from 561 4 years earlier, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) reported.

“It’s a record number,” stated spokesman Romdhane Ben Amor, presenting the group’s annual report on migration.

He added that the overwhelming majority – 2 076 – have been unaccompanied.

Around three-quarters of the underage migrants are from sub-Saharan African nations, he stated, including that “deteriorating socio-economic situations and political tensions” of their nations have been the primary push elements.

The group didn’t say what number of Tunisians have been amongst them.

It stated a complete of 15 671 irregular migrants together with 584 girls had reached Italy from the Tunisian coast in 2021, greater than double the determine in 2017.

Tunisia’s coastguard intercepted an additional 25 657 migrants trying the crossing, greater than double the earlier yr’s quantity.

Italian authorities say greater than 55 000 migrants reached the nation’s shores in 2021 – up over 25 000 from the earlier yr.

They principally got here from Tunisia and neighbouring Libya, which has endured a decade of lawlessness and violence since a 2011 revolt.

The United Nations’ refugee company UNHCR says round 1 300 migrants drowned or went lacking in 2021 on the Central Mediterranean route, making it the world’s deadliest migration pathway.

