Spin-deficient Sunrisers look to pick up their game against Holder-bolstered Super Giants
Almost nothing went proper for Sunrisers of their first sport, as their bowlers took a hammering and batters collapsed in a steep chase
IPL 2021 featured a extremely aggressive league stage through which seven of the eight groups nursed sensible hopes of constructing the playoffs deep into the season. The eighth group, Sunrisers Hyderabad, received simply three of their 14 video games.
With the remainder of Sunrisers’ squad containing no apparent answer, spin is more likely to stay an issue space by the season.
Faced with this line-up and their very own deficiencies within the spin division, early breakthroughs might be key to Sunrisers’ fortunes.
In the information
Holder has accomplished his quarantine after arriving in India following the conclusion of West Indies’ Test collection in opposition to England, and skilled along with his Super Giants team-mates on Sunday. The allrounder is more likely to slot straight into the XI in opposition to his outdated franchise.
Likely XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Evin Lewis, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Ayush Badoni, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Kane Williamson (capt), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Aiden Markram, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Umran Malik, 11 T Natarajan
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo