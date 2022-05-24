‘Spineless coward’: Woman goaded husband into killing her ex, court told
A lady accused of arranging for her husband to homicide her ex-partner allegedly wished each males out of the way in which as she had one other “sugar daddy” ready within the wings, a trial has been informed.
Biannca Edmunds has been charged with homicide, regardless of being 170 kilometres away from a deadly wrestle at a home in Westmeadows, in Melbourne’s north, on the evening of March 12, 2016.
A Supreme Court jury was informed on Tuesday that Edmunds’ husband, Glen Cassidy, arrived on the house of her former associate, Michael Caposiena, at about 7.30pm and that each males have been armed earlier than a wrestle started. Caposiena had a kitchen knife and stabbed Cassidy a minimum of twice earlier than Cassidy shot Caposiena within the head. Caposiena’s girlfriend witnessed a part of the wrestle, and when police arrived on the scene, they discovered each males useless.
Edmunds was in Shepparton that evening, however prosecutors allege she organized, assisted and inspired Cassidy to homicide Caposiena, although she didn’t intend for her husband to die as nicely.
Prosecutors allege Edmunds wished Caposiena useless over issues he was making an attempt to see extra of their younger son. They additionally allege she had a monetary motive.
Edmunds, 36, has pleaded not responsible to homicide. She has denied serving to Cassidy plan the assault in addition to allegations she offered her husband with a gun and Caposiena’s tackle.
Prosecutor Neill Hutton, outlining his case to the jury, mentioned the assault got here the day after Caposiena’s final scheduled go to to see his son, and that he and Edmunds have been anticipated to organise subsequent visits themselves.
“Put simply, she didn’t want him in her life and she didn’t want him in [the son’s] life,” Hutton mentioned.
The prosecutor mentioned there was proof Edmunds had been arranging for Cassidy to kill her former associate for a while and that she did a stakeout together with her husband, drew him a map and offered the gun. She was later awarded $300,000 from Caposiena’s property.