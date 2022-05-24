‘Spineless coward’: Woman goaded husband into killing her ex, court told

A lady accused of arranging for her husband to homicide her ex-partner allegedly wished each males out of the way in which as she had one other “sugar daddy” ready within the wings, a trial has been informed.

Biannca Edmunds has been charged with homicide, regardless of being 170 kilometres away from a deadly wrestle at a home in Westmeadows, in Melbourne’s north, on the evening of March 12, 2016.

Biannca Edmunds (left) and husband Glen Cassidy, who died after attacking Edmunds’ ex-partner.

A Supreme Court jury was informed on Tuesday that Edmunds’ husband, Glen Cassidy, arrived on the house of her former associate, Michael Caposiena, at about 7.30pm and that each males have been armed earlier than a wrestle started. Caposiena had a kitchen knife and stabbed Cassidy a minimum of twice earlier than Cassidy shot Caposiena within the head. Caposiena’s girlfriend witnessed a part of the wrestle, and when police arrived on the scene, they discovered each males useless.

Edmunds was in Shepparton that evening, however prosecutors allege she organized, assisted and inspired Cassidy to homicide Caposiena, although she didn’t intend for her husband to die as nicely.