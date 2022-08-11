Splatoon 3: Who is Deep Cut, the New Idol Group?

Splatoon 3’s latest idol group is named Deep Cut. Originally launched throughout a Splatoon 3-focused Nintendo Direct stream on Wednesday, August 10, the trio has been capturing hearts ever since they made their on-screen debut.

This is the third set of Splatoon idols for the reason that Nintendo franchise kicked off in 2015. Each recreation has had its personal separate set of musical teams who additionally act as in-game commentators, and Deep Cut will do the identical when Splatoon 3 launches in September.

The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct revealed a lot of new tidbits in regards to the upcoming recreation. There’s loads of returning enjoyable for these fascinated by taking part in competitively, attractive graphics, and much more cool new modes and revelations are on their method.

But who’s Deep Cut, anyway? What will we learn about these undersea idols that we’ll be spending loads of time with in Splatoon 3? Here’s every part we all know in regards to the coolest new artists to hit the scene.

Splatoon 3: Who is Deep Cut?

Deep Cut is Splatoon 3’s idol trio who’s additionally performing as its in-game hosts. It has three members: Shiver, Frye, and an enormous manta ray named Big Man. The trio rocks deep navy and brilliant yellow hair, and a few critically funky outfits.

The new idol group will host the “Anarchy Splatcast”, a newscast that’ll transmit every so often in-game just like the earlier teams had. They even have a track they’re going to probably carry out every so often that the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct revealed: “Anarchy Rainbow”. In the video, we see the group dancing alongside to their music in masks as they hand around in one of many new maps.

For anybody who hasn’t performed the earlier Splatoon video games, Deep Cut is definitely the third set of idols to have come from the collection. The authentic Splatoon included the Squid Sisters, Marie and Callie. Splatoon 2 launched Off the Hook, which introduced us Marina and Pearl. Deep Cut is the primary trio we have seen from Splatoon generally, which makes them much more particular.

Shiver, Frye, and Big Man revealed that Splatfest, Splatoon’s aggressive occasion, is returning on this recreation. They’ll really feel extra like a “carnival” occasion with loads of festivities between pelting one another with colourful ink. We’ll probably be listening to extra from Deep Cut by way of new Splatfest info (and hopefully new songs) within the coming weeks.

Splatoon 3 is ready to debut as a Nintendo Switch unique on September 9, 2022.