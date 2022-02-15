Splitting Of Managing Director, CEO Posts In Listed Entities Not Mandatory: SEBI

SEBI has stated that requirement of splitting posts of CMDs by listed entities is just not obligatory

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday stated that the requirement to separate chairperson and managing director (MD) and chief government officer (CEO) positions at listed corporations is not going to be obligatory and will likely be applied on a voluntary foundation.

The listed entities had been required to separate the roles earlier than April 2022.

“SEBI board at this juncture decided that this provision may not be retained as a mandatory requirement and instead be made applicable to the listed entities on a ‘voluntary basis’,” the regulator stated in a press release issued after its board assembly.

Earlier the market regulator had requested the highest 500 listed corporations to separate the function of chairperson and MD or CEO earlier than April 2022.

“Owing to rather unsatisfactory level of compliance achieved so far, with respect to this corporate governance reform, (and) various representations received, (as well as) constraints posed by the prevailing pandemic situation, and with a view to enabling the companies to plan for a smoother transition, as a way forward, SEBI board at this juncture decided that this provision may not be retained as a mandatory requirement and instead be made applicable to the listed entities on a ‘voluntary basis’,” SEBI stated in a press release.

The deadline for separating the roles of chairperson and MD has been prolonged a number of occasions. The SEBI had earlier set a deadline of April 1, 2020, which was later prolonged to April 1, 2022.

SEBI had arrange a committee on company governance in June 2017 underneath the chairmanship of Uday Kotak with a view to searching for suggestions to additional improve the company governance norms for the listed corporations.

This committee had recommended splitting the posts of MDs and CEOs as considered one of its suggestions on company governance.

The foremost rationale for the advice was that separation of powers of the chairperson and MD and CEO could present a greater and extra balanced governance construction by enabling more practical and goal supervision of the administration.