‘Sport saved my life’: Betts pledges return to Top End

After relocating his household to Darwin to spend time with distant neighborhood children, Eddie Betts has vowed to return packing a recent membership flag for the Palmerston Magpies.

Eddie Betts is the type of man that walks the speak.

Instead of simply saying he desires to assist indigenous children, he moved his household of seven to the Northern Territory for 3 months to work with kids in distant communities.

The soccer legend’s function as a Coles neighborhood ambassador isn’t simply an honorary title – he’s placing within the onerous yards and he’s beloved for it.

“On day one we had a traditional Welcome by the Larrakia Man – Uncle Richie Fejo – it was a moment I will never forget. Our whole family had a saltwater ceremony down by the ocean,” Betts mentioned.

“Two weeks later in that same spot a huge salt crocodile tried to grab someone’s dog. Lucky I had Uncle Richie there as I am a boy from the bush and wouldn’t know what to do if faced with a big croc!”

Betts ran the Coles Healthy Kicks clinics in distant communities, encouraging children to be energetic and stay a wholesome way of life.

“Playing sport was such an important part of my life and if anything, it saved my life,” he mentioned.

“I was able to learn from the coaches and people around me about being part of a team, being active and having fun. This kept me busy and off the streets.

“My role at Coles has given me an opportunity to reach as many people in remote and urban communities as possible. The team have wholeheartedly supported my dream to be able to give back to Aboriginal communities and inspire kids to be the best they can be.”

During his time in Darwin, Betts was embraced by these communities and took half in sacred ceremonies.

“Being in the remote communities and seeing the smiles on kids’ faces was the best part of the trip. Kids in communities are so free and so loved, it felt so good to be able to join in because it took me back to my upbringing,” he mentioned.

Betts additionally frolicked with the Palmerston Magpies soccer membership and ran tremendous clinics to show younger gamers the craft of Aussie Rules.

“I really feel so strongly connected to this club now,” he mentioned.

“I have signed with a pencil to come back up next year and bring some ex-AFL players with me to get this club a flag and put Palmy Maggies back on the map.

“The club is like a big family to me, we spent so much time there because our little ones were able to play juniors there as well.”