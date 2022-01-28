Sports awards funds should’ve been used to pay artists and athletes – youth forum | Citypress

NEWS

The SA Arts and Culture Youth Forum believes holding the Gauteng Sports Awards was a foul concept, notably as many artists within the province haven’t acquired their Covid-19 reduction funds.

“Any money spent on celebrating the hard work athletes and artists do can never be called a waste. But, looking at the period like 2021, when there were barely any sports or other activities due to Covid-19 regulations, and the fact that the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation has not paid most artists and athletes, I’d say the money spent on the awards was misused,” youth discussion board president Romeo Ramuada stated.

He was responding to a press release launched on Tuesday by the DA’s Kingsol Chabalala, who stated his celebration had been reliably knowledgeable that the division had spent R7 million on the 2021 Gauteng Sports Awards, regardless of the DA’s warning to the division on extreme spending on the occasion.

Chabalala stated:

The cash spent on the Gauteng Sports Awards might have been used to supply the Covid-19 reduction grant to 1 166 athletes and artists at a charge of R6 000 every.

Ramuada advised City Press on Thursday that there have been artists who had been ready for the reduction grant from the division since July 2021. “The department has been postponing payments. People were told they’d get money in August, November, and they are still waiting, even now.”

However, the division denied Chabalala’s claims and, in a press release launched on Tuesday, stated: “The department has to date spent R19.6 million on Covid relief, from which close to 3 000 artists and athletes have benefited.”

It stated it had additionally acquired a pat on the again from nationwide Minister Nathi Mthethwa for being the primary province in offering the biggest quantity for reduction, accounting for 44% of the nationwide rely.

READ: MEC Mbali Hlophe adamant her department paid artists, athletes R28m in Covid relief

The division added it had spent beneath their R9 million funds for the awards, attributable to “the MEC (Mbali Hlophe) indicating at the beginning of her tenure that the department would cut its expenditure on events, so more funds are allocated to our school sports and arts Wednesday leagues development programme”.

Chabalala stated that, whereas the DA supported the honouring of athletes, because it motivated them and impressed the youth to participate in sports activities, they didn’t agree with “excessive spending on this annual event, considering the suffering of residents during this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“This event can be held at any one of the many government venues or community stadiums available, instead of paying for expensive venues and wasting money on food and beverages. The department can also hire local artists to perform to showcase their talents, instead of hiring renowned artists.”

Ramuada agreed with Chabalala’s level on hiring native artists.

He stated:

Only the division’s favourites get their funds paid out and solely these artists get employed for gigs by the division.

The division stated it was the artistic business, together with all technical experience to host the occasion – the people who work behind the scenes – who have been the most important price drivers for the awards.

Ramuada labelled the MEC petty and thoughtless after her division laid a prison cost towards artists after they’d allegedly pressured their means into her workplace in Johannesburg.

READ: Covid relief funds: ‘Inconsiderate’ MEC takes long-suffering artists to court

He vowed to continue taking the fight to the MEC. “We just want to say that the MEC must stop ducking and diving. A lot of artists still haven’t been paid. We’ll continue going to that department until those artists are paid.”