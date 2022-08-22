Sports Bra: This bar in the US is only showing women’s sports

At first look, the Sports Bra seems like some other of its type, with its room stuffed with avid followers making an attempt to look at matches on its TVs.

But its screens host a novel promoting level: the bar solely exhibits girls’s sports activities.

The bar was the brainchild of Jenny Nguyen, who was impressed to begin the enterprise after going together with her associates to related bars.

“I feel that there is this common feeling that ladies have after they go to sports activities bars,” Nguyen mentioned.

“It’s not just me. It’s not just my friends. It’s actually quite common … I mean, it goes anywhere between uncomfortable to unsafe.”

At one point, she tried to watch the NCAA women’s basketball championship game with a group of her friends at another bar with 32 TV sets.

None of the screens were showing the game.

Their server switched one of the TVs to the match, but it was one of its smallest screens in the bar’s corners.

The sound was also turned off.

One of Nguyen’s friends later said, “it would have been so much better if the sound was on.”

After the Sports Bra opened in April, a woman in Seattle announced plans to open a similar bar.

“I’ve had more people ask to be an investor than I could have ever imagined,” Nguyen mentioned. “I’m getting chilly emails from individuals saying they need to make investments. It’s such a mirrored image upon what an superior and wanted factor that is.”

Public assist was additionally one of many causes that Nguyen was in a position to open the bar within the first place. Before opening the Sports Bra, Nguyen began an internet fundraiser, asking for €43,000. She acquired €105,000 in simply 30 days.

Since its opening, the bar has additionally turn into a neighborhood watering gap for the town’s LGBTQ+ group since Portland not has lesbian bars. As of 2022, there are lower than 20 lesbian bars within the nation.