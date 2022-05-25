Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauds Indian archery team | More sports News – Times of India

Wonderful assembly our World Cup Archery staff on their arrival from South Korea!I used to be glad to see them so charged… https://t.co/M03sMxzMvj — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 1653412784000

NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday felicitated the Indian archery staff, which returned dwelling with 5 medals, together with a compound staff gold, from the World Cup 2022 Stage 2 held in Gwangju (South Korea) lately.The males’s compound staff of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini defeated France to win gold, whereas India additionally gained silver and three bronze within the prestigious match. Mohan Bhardwaj gained particular person silver in males’s compound.

Lauding the archer’s efforts, Thakur mentioned, “They have worked so hard to win these medals, I am sure we can clap hard to show them how much this win means to the country. We must make it our habit to show our appreciation for our athletes, because they are doing it for the country.”

Sharing their expertise from the match, Abhishek Verma mentioned, “We were preparing for the Asian Games so the team is in a great form now. There has been a significant improvement in India archery in terms of accuracy and technical aspects. With the all-round support in terms of infrastructure, coaching, exposure, camps from the federation and the government, we are being able to achieve so much.

“Going ahead this momentum will proceed and in June, as we go in for the following stage of the World Cup we’ll come again with extra medals,” he added.