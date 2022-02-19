Sporty Spice still totally ripped at 48

She made her title as “Sporty Spice”, and Melanie C continues to be embodying that persona as she bared her unbelievable abs throughout a efficiency in London.

Sporty Spice has nonetheless bought it.

Melanie C, 48, is as ripped as she was when she broke onto the scene virtually 30 years in the past, as she bared her unbelievable abs throughout a latest solo efficiency in London.

The former Spice Girl was seen carrying her signature observe pants and sports activities bra as she took to the stage at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire for her UK headline tour, giving followers a glimpse at her extremely ripped determine.

It’s no shock Melanie nonetheless as match as ever, with the mother-of-one usually sharing her nutritious diet on her Instagram tales.

Though the meals actually don’t appear to be they’ll boost your life, it’s clear they’ve a drastic affect on her ripped determine.

One of her lunches exhibits a plate of portion-controlled grilled hen, a chopped candy potato and some inexperienced beans, served with a facet of papaya and lime (does she eat the lime by itself?!).

Melanie additionally shares her common exercises on her Instagram web page, which boasts virtually 900,000 followers.

The singer is at the moment embarking on a solo tour throughout her homeland, after reviews a planned Spice Girls reunion tour and movie was axed.

An insider revealed to The Sun earlier this month: “It was going brilliantly – but Covid killed the momentum.

“Now it’s done again. There’s nothing on the agenda and they’re focusing on their own things.”

Geri Horner, previously Halliwell, and Mel B had been the driving pressure behind the group’s large reunion tour – which culminated in bought out gigs at Wembley Stadium regardless of the absence of Victoria Beckham.

The dates proved such successful that the band was persuaded to hold on, with Mel B saying Australian gigs on stage at their closing present.

They later unveiled an animated movie, which might have included Posh Spice, the place they’d voice superhero characters, however that each one seems useless within the water. At least, for now.