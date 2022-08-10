Spotify Rolls Out Redesigned Home With Music, Podcast Feeds: Details

Spotify has redesigned its dwelling web page to show separate feeds for music and podcasts, the corporate introduced on Tuesday. The streaming service is rolling out an replace for its Android app, which options an up to date dwelling interface. While Spotify has additionally confirmed the up to date design will make its method to iOS units, it’s but to share a particular launch timeline. The firm claims that the brand new dwelling web page will make looking by means of content material simpler than the earlier design, which mixed each music and podcasts.

Spotify is at present rolling out the replace solely Android customers. The firm stated that it is going to be rolled out to iOS customers as effectively, however a particular launch date is but to be revealed. According to Spotify, the up to date dwelling interface “will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations.”

With the brand new replace, the music feed will give customers fast entry to options, Spotify says. The music feed will even show album and playlist suggestions. The firm additionally stated that there shall be devoted buttons that may permit customers to simply share, like, and play music from inside the music feed.

The devoted Podcast and Shows feed will permit customers to “head straight” to new episodes, in accordance with Spotify. The feed will even show personalised podcast suggestions. Additionally, the replace will permit customers to learn episode descriptions and save them to the Your Episodes checklist. Users will even have the ability to play the podcast with out leaving the web page, “so the experience starts from one place,” the corporate stated.