Spotify to Add ‘Content Advisory’ over Coronavirus Misinformation

Spotify introduced on Sunday it should add “content advisory” over coronavirus misinformation within the face of protests towards podcaster Joe Rogan.

In an announcement on Sunday, Spotify CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek mentioned that the corporate will do extra to “provide balance and access to widely-accepted information” for the coronavirus. Sources confirmed to CNN that the corporate will now be “adding a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes discussion about Covid-19” by directing listeners to a “hub that will include links to trusted sources.”

“These are rules of the road to guide all of our creators — from those we work with exclusively to those whose work is shared across multiple platforms,” Ek mentioned in an announcement.

“It’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” Ek continued.

Spotify’s resolution comes after Neil Young’s music was faraway from the platform in protest of Joe Rogan.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Shortly thereafter, Nils Lofgren, previously of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Crazy Horse, introduced he can be eradicating his music from the platform. Brenè Brown of Unlocking Us and Dare to Lead additionally tweeted on Saturday that she is not going to be releasing podcasts in the intervening time.

This weekend, a spokesperson for Archewell, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s basis, said the couple has seemed to Spotify to fight misinformation.

“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does,” the spokesperson mentioned.

According to TheWrap, Spotify shares dropped 12 % since final week, a market worth of $2 billion, although it needs to be famous that Spotify’s shares have been steadily dropping for a number of months and is probably not correlated with Neil Young’s resolution.

Earlier this month, 270 medical doctors, professors, and physicians signed an open letter demanding that Spotify boot Joe Rogan.

“By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals,” the letter learn.