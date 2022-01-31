Spotify will add a COVID advisory to podcasts after the Joe Rogan controversy

toggle caption Martin Bureau/AFP by way of Getty Images

The music-streaming service Spotify says it’ll implement adjustments to protect towards COVID-19 misinformation after some high-profile artists and public figures criticized the platform for internet hosting Joe Rogan’s hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Music legends Neil Young and Joni Mitchell every pulled their music from Spotify over their objections to Rogan, who specialists say has repeatedly made false claims concerning the coronavirus and vaccines. Over the weekend Nils Lofgren additionally confirmed he had his music pulled. Author and researcher Brené Brown said she would cease releasing new podcasts till additional discover, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also expressed their concerns about COVID misinformation on the platform.

On Sunday, Spotify’s founder and CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement that the corporate did not need to be a “content censor” however that it may’ve been extra clear about its inner content material insurance policies.

“Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” Ek mentioned.

Spotify will add a brand new content material advisory to any podcast episode that discusses COVID-19, which can direct listeners to a hub with “data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources.” Ek mentioned the content material advisory is believed to be the primary of its form by a serious podcasting platform.

The streamer has additionally printed its current Platform Rules and says it’ll attempt to increase consciousness of these content material guidelines amongst Spotify podcasters and different creators. The guidelines embrace a ban on content material that “promotes dangerous false or dangerous deceptive medical information that may cause offline harm or poses a direct threat to public health.”

In December a coalition of scientists, medical specialists and others sent Spotify a letter highlighting false and deceptive claims Rogan has made on his podcast, corresponding to encouraging younger individuals to not get vaccinated and selling ivermectin to deal with COVID-19 regardless of Food and Drug Administration warnings on the contrary.