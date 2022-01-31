Spotify will add advisory to COVID-19 podcasts after musicians protest

Spotify will add an advisory to podcasts that debate COVID-19 after singer Neil Young launched a protest over virus misinformation on the streaming service.

“We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19,” stated Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek in a post on Spotify’s web site.

The warning will lead listeners to a “COVID-19 hub” that may present them entry to “data-driven facts, up-to date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources,” he added.

Young demanded final week that Spotify both take away a podcast that had been criticised for spreading virus misinformation or that they take away his music.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote in a letter that was since removed.

Spotify removed his music from the audio subscription service last week instead of an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that was criticised by well being professionals. The episode featured a specialist who was banned from Twitter for spreading virus misinformation.

Around 270 medical consultants had written an open letter to Spotify earlier within the month criticising the podcast for “promoting baseless conspiracy theories” round COVID-19.

Ek stated in his put up on Sunday that “there are plenty of individuals and views on Spotify that I disagree with strongly” however he rejected being a “content censor” whereas admitting that that they had not been clear concerning the service’s guidelines.

Spotify, which was launched in 2008, has greater than 381 million customers, together with 172 million subscribers.

Others had adopted Neil Young in criticising Spotify for missing a transparent technique of tackling virus misinformation on the service.

Singer Joni Mitchell stated on Friday that she would take away all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Young.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue,” Mitchell stated.