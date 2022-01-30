Spotify’s communications chief reportedly told employees that Joe Rogan episodes ‘didn’t meet the threshold for removal’

Vivian Zink/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal through Getty Images

Spotify’s communications chief reportedly informed staff that episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast “didn’t meet the threshold for removal.”

The Verge revealed an inventory of Spotify’s inner firm content material insurance policies round healthcare Friday.

The controversy prompted singers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to tug their music over Rogan’s COVID-19 misinformation.

Leaked inner messages from Spotify provide a glimpse into the corporate’s determination to maintain airing Joe Rogan’s podcast, which has come underneath hearth for selling COVID-19 misinformation.

The Verge reported Friday that Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s head of worldwide communications and public relations, broached the topic with involved staff in an inner Slack channel.

Jenkins informed them the corporate reviewed a number of episodes of podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” however concluded they “didn’t meet the threshold for removal,” based on leaked screenshots of her message that have been seen by The Verge.

“We apply our policies consistently and objectively,” Jenkins wrote. “They are not influenced by the media cycle, calls from any one individual or from external partners. It doesn’t mean I personally agree with this content. But I trust our policies and the rationale behind them.”

The Verge additionally revealed Spotify’s inner content material pointers pertaining to healthcare. They prohibit habits akin to denying that COVID-19 exists, suggesting that mask-wearing causes life-threatening bodily hurt, and “promoting or suggesting that vaccines are designed to cause death,” based on the information website.

“What Spotify hasn’t done is move fast enough to share these policies externally, and are working to address that as soon as possible,” Jenkins wrote.

Earlier this week, “Heart of Gold” artist Neil Young demanded Spotify remove his music from its platform over COVID-19 misinformation, saying, “Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.” Young delivered an ultimatum, including, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Story continues

Spotify introduced a number of days later that it will pull Young’s music catalog from its platform.

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon,” the corporate informed The Wall Street Journal. “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators.”

Joni Mitchell introduced Friday that she’ll also be pulling her music from Spotify over “lies that are costing people their lives.”

Earlier this month, 270 scientists, healthcare employees, and educators signed an open letter calling on Spotify to stop the spread of misinformation on its platform following an episode of Rogan’s podcast through which he interviewed a health care provider who baselessly claimed Americans have been “hypnotized” into carrying masks and getting COVID-19 vaccines due to what he calls “mass formation psychosis.” Psychology specialists have said there is no such phenomenon.

Spotify didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Read the unique article on Business Insider