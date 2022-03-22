Spotlight on right to information in Qld

The Queensland authorities says it’s pleased with the variety of paperwork it releases in response to proper to data requests amid requires main reform.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath says the scenario has improved underneath the Palaszczuk authorities as extra paperwork are launched for much less value.

“We’ve got a higher percentage of documents that are being released each year, so our record stands strong compared to the LNP,” Ms D’Ath mentioned.

“We’ve got more documents, providing more transparency at a lower cost.”

The value per web page is now 15 cents, in comparison with 27 cents underneath the previous authorities, she mentioned.

But authorities transparency is in want of serious overhaul based on Liberal National Opposition Leader David Crisafulli.

“It is not good enough that 800,000 documents remain under lock and key,” he mentioned on Tuesday.

“It’s absolutely not good enough that one in five requests don’t get met.”

There must be a shift in tradition the place data is launched reasonably than withheld, Mr Crisafulli mentioned.

He additionally mentioned there must be a change to the state’s estimates course of to get again to ministers answering questions “rather than hiding behind committee chairs”.

Ms D’Ath did not know if the RTI software charges had modified, however that quite a lot of work goes into offering paperwork, so it is truthful prices are recouped.

“What is important is that we are releasing a substantive amount of documents every single year, and we’re very proud of that,” she mentioned.