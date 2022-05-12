Spotted deer runs back into wild after being rescued. Watch delightful video

If you’re an animal lover, then you definitely should be elated to see movies of untamed animals being rescued. It is at all times pleasant to see movies of untamed animals being launched again into the forest. The true that means of the phrase freedom is realised when one sees the best way the wild animals run again into the wild which is residence for them. Like this video of a noticed deer being launched into the wild that was posted by an IAS officer on Twitter.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the video of the noticed deer being launched into the wild on her Twitter account on Wednesday. The video has obtained greater than 7,000 views thus far. It exhibits the discharge of a noticed deer who was rescued from an open nicely by the forest division with help from the fireplace and rescue personnel in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur. The deer runs excitedly again to the forest after being launched.

“Safe rescue and release of a Spotted Deer from an open well by the Forest Dept with assistance from the Fire & Rescue personnel. Well done DFO, Tiruvallur and Team. Every life is precious,” Supriya Sahu tweeted together with the video.

Watch the video beneath:

The IAS officer additionally posted images of the deer contained in the nicely after which being rescued.

See the images beneath:

Many Twitter customers praised the IAS officer for sharing the video of the rescue operation and lauded the forest division.

“Nice to see this one running away to safety. When deers are not released quickly they get stressed very fast while being handled by humans,” commented a Twitter consumer. “There is still humanity in this world, great effort,” posted one other.

