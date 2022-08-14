Springbok captain Kolisi rues slow start in All Blacks defeat: ‘They controlled the tempo’ | Sport

Siya Kolisi pointed the finger at their sluggish begin for the Springboks’ 35-23 defeat to the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Boks got here again within the center interval, however the guests took the sport away, scoring 4 tries in all.

The Springboks journey to Australia for his or her subsequent Rugby Championship project.

In the week, captain Siya Kolisi spoke about beginning with a excessive tempo and setting the tempo early, however the reverse was true on sport day in Johannesburg. They regarded like they travelled throughout 13 time zones to get to Gauteng forward of the match.

The All Blacks took a sport that was deadlocked at 0-0 after the primary quarter by the scruff of the neck in a 15-minute interval the place they raced to a 15-0 lead following Sam Cane and Samisoni Taukei’aho’s tries.

Although the Boks got here again three minutes earlier than the break by means of an excellent Lukhanyo Am strive, they had been at all times taking part in catch up and finally fell effectively brief by the tip.

“They controlled the tempo at the beginning of the game and they didn’t give us an opportunity to impose our game plan onto them,” stated Kolisi following the 35-23 reverse.

“They moved the ball from kick-offs, rarely kicked out and we didn’t adapt quick enough.

“That first interval the place they acquired fast factors by taking part in the ball [got them the ascendancy].”

Looking palpably deflated than his high in Mbombela, where they led from pole to the finish line, head coach Jacques Nienaber credited the boys for coming back and taking the lead.

However, they surrendered it near the death as David Havili and Scott Barrett put the result beyond doubt.

“Like Siya stated, we did not management the sport within the first half,” said Nienaber.

“I do not suppose we had been as correct as we had been final week they usually stored on making offloads and took excessive dangers and we did not comprise that effectively.

“But I thought we did well to come back from 15-0 down, which is a tough feat against the All Blacks.

“At the again finish of the sport, they took management of the sport once more. We had finished effectively to get again in charge of the sport however then misplaced it on the again finish.”