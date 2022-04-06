Springbok stars De Klerk and De Jager to leave Sale Sharks | Sport

English Premiership membership Sale Sharks confirmed on Tuesday that Rugby World Cup winners Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager shall be leaving on the finish of the season.

De Klerk’s worldwide profession had stalled till his stellar type at Sale propelled him again into Springboks choice and he has been first-choice scrumhalf ever since.

The 30-year-old has made 95 appearances for the northwest membership since becoming a member of from South African facet the Lions in 2017, scoring 14 tries and 39 conversions in his 241 factors for the membership.

De Jager, 29, has performed 25 occasions for the membership, scoring three tries, since he joined from the Pretoria-based Bulls after the 2019 World Cup.

Both gamers performed of their nation’s third World Cup victory in 2019, with De Klerk beginning at scrumhalf and De Jager within the second row within the remaining towards England.

“Everyone at Sale Sharks would like to thank Faf and Lood for their huge contribution to the club over the past five years and we wish them all the very best for the future,” Sale stated in an announcement.