Springboks rue missed opportunities in Aussie nightmare: ‘It’s frustrating’ | Sport

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber battled to cover his frustration after one more loss to the Wallabies.

This time, the Boks misplaced 25-17 in Adelaide, Nienaber’s third consecutive loss to Dave Rennie’s fees, extending SA’s shedding streak Down Under.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi additionally credited Australia for being the higher aspect on the day.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber might have doffed his cap to Australia after recording a 3rd consecutive win in opposition to the Boks, but additionally could not disguise his frustration of how significantly better his aspect ought to have performed.

Saturday’s 25-17 loss in Adelaide was South Africa’s third straight defeat in opposition to the Wallabies and one that appears barely embellished after the Wallabies led 25-3 at one stage.

The hosts had been additionally a person down, however the Boks weren’t capable of capitalise on that benefit, one thing that annoyed Nienaber.

READ | Awful in Adelaide: Woeful Springboks collapse to defeat against superior Wallabies … again

It’s the second consecutive match the place the Boks haven’t been capable of profit from a person benefit, having wasted the identical situation in opposition to the All Blacks at Ellis Park.

“Hats off to Australia. I thought their defence was good, and we didn’t capitalise. It’s frustrating,” Nienaber mentioned.

“We’re all emotional now, so we’ll have to have a good look and see why.

“We had been camped of their 22 on the finish of the primary half and we simply did not get any conversion of factors.”

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi also gave the resourceful Wallabies their platitudes, saying they were smarter in terms of making the most of the chances that came their way.

“They had been superb tonight. They performed rather well,” said Kolisi.

“They took the alternatives they created whereas I felt we created alternatives, particularly within the first half, and did not take them.

“We could have been more clinical, but their defence was also good.”

The Springbok Rugby Championship caravan now strikes to Sydney, the place they have not received in 29 years, however Nienaber appeared to be buoyed sufficient by their final 10-minute exhibiting to really feel they’re going to be higher in one among their bogey cities.

ALSO READ | Bok coach Nienaber won’t blame referee after Wallabies shocker: ‘We can only look at ourselves’

It is obvious although the Boks should be sharper and smarter in the event that they’re to snap what’s changing into an pointless shedding streak in opposition to a Wallaby aspect that is removed from classic, however one which has the wooden over Nienaber.

“The beauty of rugby is that you’ve got seven days and then you get another opportunity,” Nienaber mentioned.

“We’ll take our lessons, have a good look at the game, and then change a couple of things if we have to.

“We obtained some solutions in the present day and the important thing factor is to place these solutions into momentum for subsequent weekend.”