Springboks take lessons from chastening past defeats in Australia: ‘We’ll have to be at our best’ | Sport

The Springboks return to their place of unusual nightmares, Australia, this weekend to face the wounded Wallabies.

The Boks misplaced twice to Australia there final 12 months and deal with the identical uphill activity on this Rugby Championship.

Assistant coach Deon Davids says they’ve reviewed the areas the place issues went fallacious of their twin 2021 defeats to Dave Rennie’s males.

The Boks misplaced to a Quade Cooper late penalty, 28-26, within the first sport earlier than transport 4 tries in a 30-17 calamitous efficiency in Brisbane every week later.

Much like this week, Australia have been thought-about weaklings within the Rugby Championship, but they did the double over the Boks – one thing not even the All Blacks have managed since Rassie Erasmus took over in 2018.

The Wallabies are once more being side-eyed as early write-offs for Saturday’s Test in Adelaide after dropping Cooper and captain Michael Hooper, two gamers answerable for final 12 months’s destruction.

Dave Rennie’s males additionally conceded seven tries in a 48-17 massacring by Argentina in San Juan final day out.

But, having misplaced at Ellis Park to the All Blacks and coming off a troublesome Wales collection, there isn’t any halo of invincibility round these Springboks.

“We analyse and look back on our games on video where we can improve and where we did well,” mentioned Davids.

“Australia is a difficult place to tour and the Wallabies are a quality side with a quality coach. They’re very competitive.

“Every sport that you simply play away from residence on this Rugby Championship is a troublesome sport – if you tour New Zealand, Argentina and once they come to South Africa, it is powerful to win.

“We’ve got huge respect for our opponents and we need to improve on the lessons we’ve learnt from last year.

“Going into this sport, we perceive it’s going to take an enormous effort from everybody and we’ll must be at our greatest to do effectively.”

Fallible as they are, the Boks could be ripe picking for an Australian team coached by a tactically astute New Zealander in Rennie, the ex-Super Rugby-winning Chiefs coach.

‘Camp is in good spirits’

The Boks also have a miserable win record Down Under, where they’ve not tasted victory since 2013 under Heyneke Meyer and where they once suffered the famous 49-0 loss under Jake White.

Jacques Nienaber’s men are walking almost gingerly through the Outback looking to avoid being bitten by poisonous snakes in foreign territory, as has happened, metaphorically speaking, on many past occasions.

Davids said they were looking to improve on the Ellis Park letdown, where they were outfoxed by an under-pressure All Blacks side that they skinned a week earlier in Mbombela.

“The camp is in good spirits and all of us are working very exhausting,” he said.

“We’ve analysed the sport and checked out areas the place we need to enhance. We’re simply wanting ahead to bettering on our performances this coming weekend in all of the totally different departments.”