Springboks to host All Blacks in two Tests in 2022 | Sport

SA Rugby has confirmed the Springboks’ dwelling schedule for the 2022 season.

The Boks will host Wales in three internationals, whereas New Zealand (two Tests) and Argentina (one) may also go to within the Rugby Championship.

The Boks may also play two away Rugby Championship Tests in opposition to Australia and one in opposition to Argentina.

The Springboks will host the All Blacks in two Rugby Championship Tests later this 12 months, SA Rugby has confirmed.

The rugby governing physique on Tuesday introduced the Springboks’ dwelling Test schedule for 2022, with Wales additionally visiting South Africa for 3 Tests in July.

The Boks will play two dwelling Rugby Championship Tests in opposition to New Zealand – at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit (6 August) and Ellis Park in Johannesburg (13 (August) – and one in opposition to Argentina at Kings Park in Durban (24 September).

It would be the first time since 2018 that the All Blacks go to these shores.

Siya Kolisi’s fees may also journey for 2 away Rugby Championship Tests in opposition to Australia at but to be decided venues (27 August and three September) and one away encounter in opposition to Argentina in Buenos Aires (17 September).

The Welsh, in the meantime, are set to return to South Africa for the primary time since 2014 because the Boks kick off their season with three Tests in opposition to the Dragons – at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria (2 July), Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein (9 July) and Cape Town Stadium (16 July).

Springbok fixtures: Incoming Series (kick-off occasions TBC): Saturday, 2 July: Springboks v Wales – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Saturday, 9 July: Springboks v Wales – Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein Saturday, 16 July: Springboks v Wales – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town Rugby Championship (kick-off occasions TBC): Saturday, 6 August: Springboks v New Zealand – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit Saturday, 13 August: Springboks v New Zealand – Ellis Park, Johannesburg Saturday, 27 August: Australia v Springboks – venue TBC Saturday, 3 September: Australia v Springboks – venue TBC Saturday, 17 September: Argentina v Springboks – Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires Saturday, 24 September: Springboks v Argentina – Kings Park, Durban

“It’s exciting to announce such a strong list of Springbok fixtures this season after a successful 2021 season for the team, and I have no doubt that Jacques Nienaber (Springbok coach), his management team and the players will do their best to build on those achievements this season,” SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux, mentioned in a press release.

“Pending the return of crowds to our Tests and with the Covid-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughout the world, we understand the fluid nature of match schedules, but it is important for us that the team face quality opposition as we gear up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.”

Nienaber added that he was excited concerning the season forward: “It’s a massive honour to represent our country, and the fact that we will be facing such tough competition this season has certainly sparked excitement among the coaches and the players alike.

“We are properly underway with our planning for the 12 months, and our information of those groups after dealing with all of them final season shall be important as we forge forward on this regard within the subsequent few months.

“Wales, the All Blacks and Australia tested us well last season, and Argentina have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, both at home and away, so although we are expecting a challenging season, we realise the importance of laying a solid foundation as we build up toward next year’s Rugby World Cup.”