Springboks will keep on shrugging off Aussie’s sly tactics: ‘We don’t take shortcuts’ | Sport

The Springboks stay steadfast of their perception that the one technique to counter the Wallabies’ gamesmanship is to easily transfer on from it.

As a end result, the camp nonetheless is not commenting on Aussie No 9 Nic White’s theatrics that value Faf de Klerk a controversial yellow card this previous weekend.

Stalwart prop Steven Kitshoff says the Boks are solely centered on taking part in the toughest recreation inside the regulation e book and never taking “shortcuts”.

Having taken inventory of this previous weekend’s defeat in Adelaide, the Springboks preserve they won’t be drawn into the Wallabies’ model of gamesmanship forward of Saturday’s rematch in Sydney.

While Dave Rennie’s prices have been wonderful in negating varied strengths of the South Africans’ recreation, in addition they resorted to some sneaky ways as effectively, notably scrumhalf Nic White’s theatrics after Bok counterpart Faf de Klerk meekly brushed him within the face.

At most, De Klerk’s errant interference warranted a penalty, however many imagine referee Paul Williams gave a yellow card due to White’s response.

Frustrating, sure, however the Boks are solely centered on transferring on.

“It’s a difficult one,” stalwart prop Steven Kitshoff mentioned on Monday.

“As a team, we never look for opportunities [to be opportunistic]. We want to play the game inside the law book with as much aggression, power and speed as possible.

“We by no means search for shortcuts in any manner.”

In the end, Kitshoff argues, such ploys still represent a gamble because it’s down to how the men with the whistle perceive those incidents.

“What occurs is that video games are performed the place everyone seems to be making an attempt to realize the higher hand as a lot as potential and groups achieve this in several methods,” he said.

“In a state of affairs just like the weekend’s, all of it comes all the way down to a referees’ interpretations and the best way they see issues, the best way the sport is blown and the best way play is panning out at that second.

“For us, we don’t want to comment on the Aussies getting away with certain tricks or tactics. We just want to play a great Test match.”

Diplomatic assistant coach Deon Davids expressed an identical sentiment, stating that the one factor that issues is the Boks retaining their self-discipline.

“I wouldn’t like to elaborate on the referee’s decision or the incident. We just have to learn to get past those situations,” he mentioned.

“We’re quite happy with the discipline of the team at this stage. I believe in terms of penalties conceded before this game, we actually have done so the least.

“We by no means attempt to do [questionable] issues with intent. We’ve moved on from the incident and looking out ahead to the following problem.”

The Springboks announce their crew on Tuesday.