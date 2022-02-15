Springvale murder accused vulnerable in custody, court told
Lawyers for a 20-year-old Melbourne man charged over the demise of a Springvale lady have requested he be seen by a custody nurse, telling the court docket he’s weak in custody.
Tia Minhinnick, 20, was arrested in Melbourne’s CBD on Monday and charged with one depend of homicide, 4 days after the physique of Angela Huata was discovered at her Springvale house.
Emergency providers had been referred to as to the property on Glendale Road about 12.10pm on February 10.
Court paperwork present police allege the person murdered 41-year-old Ms Huata at Springvale someday between February 9 and 10.
On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Honorah Edwards instructed the Melbourne Magistrates Court they required 4 weeks additional time to organize their temporary of proof, with organic proof nonetheless needing to be processed.
Ms Edwards mentioned investigators additionally nonetheless wanted to collect witness statements from folks abroad and finalise interstate warrants for cell units.
Loading
The court docket additionally heard there have been custody administration points to notice, together with that the accused man was liable to self-harm, had psychiatric points and was weak behind bars because of his age and look.
Mr Minhinnick’s lawyer Julie McGrath mentioned he wanted to be seen by a custody nurse as quickly as potential.
When requested if he understood what was being mentioned, Mr Minhinnick, who appeared by way of audio hyperlink from the Melbourne Custody Centre, replied “yep”.