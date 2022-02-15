Springvale murder accused vulnerable in custody, court told

Lawyers for a 20-year-old Melbourne man charged over the dying of a Springvale girl have requested he be seen by a custody nurse, telling the court docket he’s weak in custody.

Tia Minhinnick, 20, was arrested in Melbourne’s CBD on Monday and charged with one rely of homicide, 4 days after the physique of Angela Huata was discovered at her Springvale house.

Emergency providers have been known as to the property on Glendale Road about 12.10pm on February 10.

Court paperwork present police allege the person murdered 41-year-old Ms Huata at Springvale someday between February 9 and 10.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Honorah Edwards instructed the Melbourne Magistrates Court they required 4 weeks further time to arrange their temporary of proof, with organic proof nonetheless needing to be processed.