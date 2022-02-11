Sprinter Groves third in Oman Tour opener

Young Australian dash hope Kaden Groves has blended it with the world’s greatest on the Tour of Oman to complete third on the opening stage in Muscat.

In a busy finale to the 138km first stage from Al Rustaq Fort on Thursday, solely Colombian star Fernando Gaviria and the good Mark Cavendish might get the higher of the 23-year-old Groves, who took the younger rider’s jersey for his Australian staff, BikeExchange-Jayco.

Cavendish’s runners-up place was a passable begin to the 2022 season for the 36-year-old British celebrity, who will hope this 12 months to earn the one Tour de France stage win he must surpass the file of 34 he presently holds collectively with Eddy Merckx.

“Coming into the first race of a new season, you are never sure about form and it was good to get the feeling of racing back in my legs,” mentioned Cavendish, who had sufficient gasoline to energy previous Groves however could not catch Gaviria within the denouement.

“I felt good throughout the stage and the speed was good at the end, but I was just in the wrong position, which meant I had to come around the outside and catching Fernando was just that bit too much.”

Cavendish was again in enterprise after struggling two damaged ribs and a punctured lung in November, which pushed again his coaching schedule.

Facing stellar opposition with a brand new lead-out practice that includes two different 23-year-olds, New Zealander Campbell Stewart and Melbourne’s Kelland O’Brien, Groves was glad along with his efficiency after being delivered effectively into the ultimate metres.

He latched onto the wheel of Gaviria within the sprint to the road, however discovered the Colombian and Cavendish too sizzling to deal with at the beginning of the six-day occasion within the Middle East.

“Considering we’ve got a new bunch of guys here working together – it’s Campbell and Kell’s first time with the team – they both did really well,” enthused Groves.

“We got lost a little bit but coming through one kilometre to go, we were all together and we did a really good job in the end.

“I used to be on Gavaria’s wheel, however I simply did not have the legs to come back spherical him. But I’m proud of the sensations and I believe it may be a extremely good week.

“I’m not unhappy with third, it’s more the performance I’m after and I didn’t have the best legs in the finish. So if we can have a smoother run to the line, I’m confident that with good legs I can get a win here.”