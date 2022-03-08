Sprinter Thando Dlodlo banned for doping, SA stripped of World Relay gold | Sport

Sprinter Thando Dlodlo has been retrospectively banned for two-and-a-half years after testing optimistic for testosterone.

Dlodlo’s doping ban means South Africa has been stripped of its World Athletic Relay Championships gold from Poland final yr.

Dlodlo’s questionable pattern was retrieved on the 2021 SA National Championships in April, months earlier than the Tokyo Olympics.

Dlodlo’s title seems on the most recent Saids listing of banned athletes after they discovered one in all his samples to have the “Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Makers in an Athlete’s Sample“, in line with the nation’s doping management physique web site.

Dlodlo's pattern in query was retrieved on the SA National Championships in April final yr, months earlier than being a part of the South Africa delegation that represented the nation on the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games.

However, Dlodlo participated in Poland’s World Athletics Relay Championships alongside Akani Simbine, Gift Leotlela and Clarence Munyai, the place SA received 4X100m gold after beating favourites Brazil by 0.01 seconds.

Dlodlo was omitted from Team SA’s 4X100m roster in Tokyo for unknown causes, the place SA did not get previous the primary warmth.

Dlodlo’s ban is efficient from 29 June 2021 to twenty-eight December 2023.