“Sprinting to HR”: Woman accuses boss of catfishing her in viral TikTok

A girl went viral after accusing her boss of catfishing her in a TikTok video that left thousands and thousands of viewers involved, urging the incident to be reported to human sources.

Olivia Fenton, or @oliviafenton4 on TikTok, uploaded the video on January 22 and obtained greater than 3.8 million views and 13,400 feedback.

“Catfished by my own boss!” the caption of the TikTok learn. “Has this also happened to any of you nyc girlies out there I must know.”

The time period catfishing, which grew to become standard after a documentary in 2010 and a present later referred to as Catfish in 2012, refers to an individual pretending to be another person by means of a faux digital persona.

While the act of catfishing is just not unlawful, it may generally be thought-about harassment and will probably create a hostile work surroundings if the individual concerned is a coworker or boss.

The Cut famous in an article that if an individual is being sexually harassed or harassed that they need to instantly contact HR concerning the state of affairs. The Cut additionally advisable going to HR if you’re uncertain of your rights as an worker.

In the now-viral video, Fenton defined that her feminine supervisor got here into the workplace someday and stated she wished to set her up together with her finest man good friend.

Fenton agreed and stated the 2 deliberate a primary date however that the man stood her up. She stated they deliberate a second date however he was caught in conferences and could not make it.

“You planned a third date, he came to the bar didn’t see you and left,” Fenton defined. “Then tried to come back to find you and his train got stuck underground.”

She stated she texted her supervisor and informed her it wasn’t going to work between herself and the good friend. But Fenton stated that on Christmas, she obtained a textual content from the man asking for one final likelihood and he or she agreed.

“Then you planned a redemption dinner which he never arrived to because he got in a car accident,” she defined. “Then did you also start putting the pieces together like maybe it was your manager the whole time?”

Fenton claimed she later came upon her supervisor had a burner telephone and was utilizing images of a random individual from Georgia. She stated her supervisor additionally despatched flowers and a handwritten be aware to her home pretending they have been from the man.

She stated after wanting over the handwriting on the be aware she realized it was the identical as her supervisor’s handwriting.

Many commenters on Fenton’s video expressed their concern concerning the supervisor’s actions and suggested her to go to inform HR concerning the incident.

“Sprinting to HR,” one remark that obtained greater than 58,000 likes learn.

“I’m not sure how…but this feels like an OSHA violation…” one other person wrote.

“So does she love you or hate you,” one remark requested. “I’m so confused why anyone would do this.”

In a follow-up video that obtained greater than 735,000 views, Fenton stated she went to HR and her supervisor was fired. She stated she additionally found the supervisor catfished a girl at her earlier job.

“What were her motives you ask?” Fenton stated within the video. “A lot of you guessed correctly. It’s speculated she is deeply in the closet and is coming to terms with her sexuality.”

Fenton stated the supervisor probably had a crush on her and took all of it too far.

Newsweek reached out to Olivia Fenton for remark however didn’t hear again in time for publication.