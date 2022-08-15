Spud king Tony Galati accused of illegal water use for farming
West Australian spud king Tony Galati and his brother Vince have been accused of illegally taking water above a licensed quantity within the South West.
The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation has raised two allegations the Galatis, who run the WA family-owned enterprise Spudshed, exceeded the annual water entitlement for a licence between July 2020 and June 2021 because the state was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each brother is dealing with a separate cost beneath the Rights in Water and Irrigation Act 1914 which carries a most penalty of $10,000.
The pair are listed by identify because the accountable events for 9 water licences throughout the state together with three in Myalup north of Bunbury.
The case will probably be heard in Bunbury magistrates courtroom.
Tony stated as a quantity grower the enterprise was all the time trying to the long run when it got here to water safety.
“We’re sustainable farmers, we want our farm to have longevity, [for our] kids and grandkids, there’s nothing we want to disrupt for the future of our water sustainability in Myalup or any region,” he stated.
The farmer and grocery store chain proprietor stated in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic the enterprise had restricted employees and was centered on offering meals for the state.