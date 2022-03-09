Spun out, Australia head to NZ capital

Australia’s World Cup marketing campaign has reached a pivot level, with Meg Lanning’s aspect decamping to Wellington for the remainder of the group stage.

And which means a brand new method, new ways, and a brand new line-up with a well-known face.

Four of the following 5 matches are within the New Zealand capital, starting with Sunday’s assembly towards the event hosts.

Allrounder Ash Gardner will likely be accessible for the trans-Tasman conflict after contracting COVID-19 final week, although captain Meg Lanning stated she could be fastidiously assessed earlier than she was risked.

“She will be available. Her 10-day isolation finishes the day before,” Lanning advised AAP.

“It’s about whether she feels well enough to perform. She will have missed a bit of training.

“She’s an essential a part of our line-up. We’d like to her again as quickly as we are able to so we’ll assess that as she comes.”

How Australia perform at Wellington’s Basin Reserve will be crucial to how they head into the semi-finals.

They need at least two wins from their remaining group matches matches, against New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh, and a further side trip to Auckland’s Eden Park to play India.

The Basin traditionally is not a turning wicket, making a sharp change from their experience in Hamilton and Tauranga, when spin was key.

Offspinner Jess Jonassen and leg-spinning duo Alana King and Amanda-Jade Wellington sent down the majority of Australia’s deliveries against Pakistan.

Wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy — player of the match against Pakistan with her sharp 72 — experienced the turning pitch in both innings, first gloving Australia’s spinners.

“I’ve acquired to ensure I’m switched on 100 per cent of the time,” she stated.

“I am unable to actually get caught napping behind the stumps as a result of they hold creating alternatives.

“Kingy prides herself on really attacking the stumps and challenging both sides of the bat and Wello (Wellington) just bowls a ripping legssinner, which is hard to play most of the time.

“It’s exhausting as a result of they’re very, superb at their job, nevertheless it’s a variety of enjoyable to maintain to.”

Healy said she never felt entirely comfortable in during her 72, describing it as “scratchy”.

“They had been some attention-grabbing situations,” she stated.

“The third recreation on that wicket (in 5 days) and it performed precisely how we thought it was going to.

“I think it’s some great learnings for our group and come hopefully a flat wicket in Wellington on the weekend we can cash in.”

While Australia’s already firing prime order is likely to be licking their lips to maneuver to the Basin, the spinners is likely to be on the chopping block.

It’s unlikely coach Matthew Mott would stick with such a spin-heavy bowling group, presumably turning again to rested tempo bowler Darcie Brown, or medium-pacer Tahlia McGrath, who missed the Pakistan match with a sore heel.