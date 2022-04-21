Sports
Spurs boss Conte looking forward to reunion with Brentford’s Eriksen | Football News – Times of India
Tottenham Hotspur supervisor Antonio Conte mentioned he was completely satisfied to see Christian Eriksen taking part in once more after his cardiac arrest finally yr’s European Championship and searching ahead to a reunion with the Brentford midfielder in Saturday’s Premier League sport.
Denmark midfielder Eriksen helped Conte’s Inter Milan win the Serie A title final season however he needed to go away the membership as gamers who’ve heart-starting units implanted are usually not allowed to play in Italy.
The 30-year-old spent seven years at Spurs earlier than shifting to Inter. He was a free agent when he joined Brentford in January and signed a contract till the top of the season.
“To meet him tomorrow for a game will be a pleasure,” Conte instructed reporters on Thursday. “I’m very happy to see him, to play football again because the images were terrible for everybody. We suffered a lot for him and his family.
“It’s unbelievable as a result of not many instances this occurs and to see him play soccer once more makes me very completely satisfied, as a result of soccer is life.
“I had the opportunity to meet him when he had just arrived in Brentford. I spoke to him and his family. We’re talking not only about an important player but a great man. I wish him and his family the best for the present and the future.”
Conte added long-term absentees Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp stay sidelined however there aren’t any contemporary harm issues for Spurs earlier than their quick journey to Brentford.
A house defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion final weekend ended a run of 4 successive wins for Spurs, who now face an in-form Brentford workforce led by Eriksen.
Thomas Frank’s aspect, who’re twelfth after successful 5 of their final six video games, have received all 5 events Eriksen has began for them.
Tottenham stay fourth within the league due to a greater purpose distinction than Arsenal, who maintained strain on their north London rivals after Wednesday’s victory over Chelsea, and Conte mentioned his workforce should make sure the Brighton loss was a one-off.
“Now for sure we are in this race, I want to try to stay until the end. We know very well the difficulty,” he mentioned.
“We must struggle with Arsenal who confirmed yesterday to be in good type, with Manchester United, West Ham and likewise Wolverhampton (Wanderers).
“For positive our hope and our want is in each sport to play nicely and to attain targets… We must be taught that there are video games that if you cannot win you may’t lose. At the top of the season even one level may aid you attain your goal.”
Denmark midfielder Eriksen helped Conte’s Inter Milan win the Serie A title final season however he needed to go away the membership as gamers who’ve heart-starting units implanted are usually not allowed to play in Italy.
The 30-year-old spent seven years at Spurs earlier than shifting to Inter. He was a free agent when he joined Brentford in January and signed a contract till the top of the season.
“To meet him tomorrow for a game will be a pleasure,” Conte instructed reporters on Thursday. “I’m very happy to see him, to play football again because the images were terrible for everybody. We suffered a lot for him and his family.
“It’s unbelievable as a result of not many instances this occurs and to see him play soccer once more makes me very completely satisfied, as a result of soccer is life.
“I had the opportunity to meet him when he had just arrived in Brentford. I spoke to him and his family. We’re talking not only about an important player but a great man. I wish him and his family the best for the present and the future.”
Conte added long-term absentees Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp stay sidelined however there aren’t any contemporary harm issues for Spurs earlier than their quick journey to Brentford.
A house defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion final weekend ended a run of 4 successive wins for Spurs, who now face an in-form Brentford workforce led by Eriksen.
Thomas Frank’s aspect, who’re twelfth after successful 5 of their final six video games, have received all 5 events Eriksen has began for them.
Tottenham stay fourth within the league due to a greater purpose distinction than Arsenal, who maintained strain on their north London rivals after Wednesday’s victory over Chelsea, and Conte mentioned his workforce should make sure the Brighton loss was a one-off.
“Now for sure we are in this race, I want to try to stay until the end. We know very well the difficulty,” he mentioned.
“We must struggle with Arsenal who confirmed yesterday to be in good type, with Manchester United, West Ham and likewise Wolverhampton (Wanderers).
“For positive our hope and our want is in each sport to play nicely and to attain targets… We must be taught that there are video games that if you cannot win you may’t lose. At the top of the season even one level may aid you attain your goal.”