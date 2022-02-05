Spy Cams Found In Women’s Bathrooms At Australian Embassy In Bangkok

It’s unclear how lengthy the cameras had been within the lavatory at Australia’s embassy in Bangkok.

Bangkok:

A former staffer at Australia’s embassy in Bangkok has been charged after a number of spy cameras had been present in girls’s loos on the mission, a Canberra official mentioned Saturday.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that Royal Thai Police had arrested a neighborhood former workers member final month.

“The welfare and privacy of all staff remains a priority for the department and we continue to provide appropriate support,” a division spokesman mentioned in a press release to AFP.

The spokesman declined to remark additional on the continued authorized matter.

Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the international affairs division of the Royal Thai Police, mentioned that the Australia embassy filed a grievance in opposition to a person on January 6. Thai police mentioned the investigation was ongoing.

It’s unclear how lengthy the cameras had been within the lavatory, with the matter solely coming to gentle after a digicam SD card was discovered on the lavatory ground final 12 months, based on a report by ABC Australia.

The incident represented a severe safety breach, an Australian defence and international coverage professional advised AFP.

“If security was lax enough to allow devices like cameras to be installed anywhere within a secure area, it suggests it’s not tight enough to keep the embassy secure,” Hugh White, Emeritus Professor of Strategic Studies on the Australian National University, mentioned.

