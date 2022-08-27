Square Peg’s Paul Bassat heads to Sydney and $10.25 million North Bondi digs

The Mills household is sure for the Southern Highlands, to the lately bought $11.5 million Mittagong property of Joe Lorincz. Still with Bronte’s bull run of gross sales, Travelogic founder and former proprietor Craig Smith and his spouse Kate took all of every week to promote their Victorian Italianate manor Wycombe. The Victorian Italianate manor of Craig and Kate Smith bought earlier than its scheduled public sale on September 17. PPD’s Phillips secured a proposal of $14.7 million for the Eighteen Eighties residence, excess of its $11.5 million information. If that doesn’t immediate eye-roll sufficient, the home final traded a decade in the past for $5.6 million.

The Smiths are downsizing to a $17 million penthouse in developer Danny Avidan’s Kalypso challenge in Tamarama. Bradbury’s misses his timing Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury’s timing appears to have been slightly out, for as soon as, with the sale of his Sunshine Beach condominium in Queensland lacking the increase by just a few months. The velocity skater, who turned a worldwide star on the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Games when his 4 rivals collided simply earlier than the ending line, had initially listed the four-bedroom condominium at Kings Beach in April for greater than $2 million. Steven Bradbury has bought his condominium on the Sunshine Coast. Credit:

It didn’t promote, so Danelle Wiseman and Jonathan Pattinson, of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, dropped the information to $1.8 million in May, and discounted it once more in July to $1.629 million. That appears to have executed the job, given it bought for about that a lot. The result’s virtually double the $855,000 he paid for it in 2011. Richard White has developed a penchant for The Eliza constructing overlooking Hyde Park. Credit:Natalie Boog White-out in The Eliza Sydney’s billionaires are well-known for purchasing the homes and even farms subsequent door, however Wisetech chief Richard White has taken it to the subsequent stage by buying a slew of his neighbours within the Hyde Park tower The Eliza.

Following settlement this week on a four-bedroom unfold within the Tony Owen-designed constructing for $5.75 million, White and his company pursuits personal 4 of the 19 residences, together with the constructing’s three-level penthouse he purchased for $15.5 million late final yr. His newest buy takes his holding to $30.35 million. Paddo in-betweener Running Bare director Yolanda Powell has purchased in Paddington for $6.125 million. Yolanda Powell, who runs the Running Bare activewear firm, and her hotelier husband Mark Kennedy, of the Endeavour Hotels, have purchased designer digs in Paddington for $6.125 million. The Agency’s Ben Collier bought the four-bedder on behalf of Victoria Teplitsky, sister of high-profile developer Michael Teplitsky.