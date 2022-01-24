Squatting in Spain: Which regions have the worst ‘okupa’ problems? 

Squatting has been a extremely divisive challenge in Spain in recent times.

On the one hand, there are greater than 3.4 million empty properties throughout the nation (in accordance with the most recent authorities census) and an rising variety of Spanish households can’t face excessive rents or pay mortgage funds in an unstable job market.

On the opposite hand, critics say there are too many authorized obstacles which hinder squatters’ speedy eviction, which okupas who should not essentially struggling financially are properly conscious of and duly exploit.

And it’s not simply millionaires and funding firms who’ve been locked out of their properties, however unusual individuals who have labored onerous to purchase a second residence.

Even although squatting has been round in Spain lengthy earlier than the pandemic, the information means that the issue bought worse final yr.

In September 2021, there have been a complete of 13,389 okupaciones (unlawful residence occupations) throughout Spain, in accordance with the most recent Interior Ministry stats, an 18 % rise within the first eight months of the yr.

This improve coincides with the Spanish authorities’s choice in January 2021 to present greater protection to the country’s squatters whereas the state of emergency was ongoing, particularly for individuals who had occupied properties owned by banks or giant property house owners, and if the squatters have been deemed to be low earners or had a minor of their care.

Where in Spain is squatting worse?

Catalonia continues to be the area with the best variety of okupas, with the 5,689 properties which might be illegally occupied in accordance with the Interior Ministry’s report, accounting for 42 % of the whole nationwide. The rise in squatting in Catalonia between January and September 2021 was 9 % and the province of Barcelona accounts for 4,229 of the okupaciones.

Andalusia in southern Spain noticed an 11 % improve in squatting between January and September of final yr and now has 1,994 homes taken over by squatters. Ansalusian authorities have lately banned okupas on police data from with the ability to purchase subsidised housing (VPO) within the southern area.

The Community of Madrid has the third highest variety of properties with squatters in them with 1,282 instances, following a 24 % rise over the primary eight months of 2021.

In Castilla-La Mancha, which now has 606 unlawful occupations, the development has grown by 31 %, in Murcia with 476 instances it went up by 69.5 % in 2021, within the Balearic Islands the whole of 407 okupaciones comes after an enormous rise of 73.9 %, and the Canary Islands has 406 occupied houses, though the speed fell by 14.3 %.

Other areas with a smaller variety of squatters have additionally seen large proportional will increase in 2021: Castilla y León now has 239 instances (+62.6 %), Aragón has 202 unlawful squats (+33.8 %), the identical as within the Basque Country (+16.1 %); Galicia has okupas in 147 properties (+8.1 %), Extremadura has 116 (+46.8 % ) and Navarra 100 (+44.9 %), and the remainder of Spain’s areas have below 100 occupied houses.

The Spanish Interior Ministry’s Statistical Crime System (SEC) has been monitoring squatting instances in Spain since 2015, and in accordance with their information, the issue was worse seven years in the past than it’s now, as their data present there have been 22,461 occupied houses in 2015 in comparison with 13,389 by September 2021.

But in accordance with Spain’s National Organisation of People Affected by Squatting (ONAO), a bunch created in 2020 to face the “unstoppable advance” of “this criminal phenomenon”, the federal government is vastly underreporting the precise variety of houses being occupied in Spain.

ONAO estimates there are as many as 120,000 properties occupied by squatters throughout Spain at current.

Squatting, they imagine, impacts over one million Spaniards, and is a development on the rise at a charge of 40 new squats reported a day within the final yr.

“Squatters in Spain used to belong to far-left groups, anarchists who occupied homes for ideology. There was also a small group of poor, vulnerable people who squatted out of necessity and lack of help from the government,” ONAO president Toni Miranda advised Spanish day by day 20 minutos.

“But with the Spanish government’s changes that favour squatting, criminal mafias have joined in to profit from invading homes and charging rent”.

Government information reveals that in 2020 alone, there have been 14,675 complaints filed with police in Spain involving misappropriation and breaking and coming into instances by squatters, considerably calling into query the Interior Ministry’s whole determine of 13,389 residence occupations in Spain at present.

It’s additionally vital to think about on how lengthy houses stay illegally occupied for. There’s a rising variety of asesorías de okupación, anti-squatting ‘consultancy’ companies that assist purchasers get the squatters out of their houses with out having to take the matter to court docket.

These anti-squatting providers are proliferating and at the moment are current in cities resembling Murcia, Valencia, Barcelona, Madrid and Zaragoza, amongst others.

Incidentally, there may be additionally a rising organised underground community of ‘squatter offices’ (recognized in Spanish as a oficinas de okupación) that really provide authorized and sensible recommendation for these desirous to occupy a property.

According to Spanish sociologist and creator Emmanuel Rodríguez, Spain’s squatting downside isn’t as unhealthy because it’s been portrayed within the media, claiming as an alternative that police stats reveal that almost all of occupied houses in Spain belong to banks and that greater residence possession charges within the nation make the issue seem extra critical than elsewhere in Europe.

“Fear of home occupation is an abstract fear as the chances of squatters entering your privately-owned or empty home are very low,” Rodríguez advised El Faro Radio, referring to the whole quantity 25 million properties that exist in Spain, 3.4 million of that are empty.

