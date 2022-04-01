Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon to feature in The Weeknd’s upcoming single ‘Out Of Time’ music video : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Squid Game star and supermodel Jung Ho Yeon might be starring in The Weeknd’s upcoming music video for ‘Out of Time.’ The Canadian artist shared a nonetheless from his upcoming music video the place he’s seen holding fingers with the Squid Game star.

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon to characteristic in The Weeknd’s upcoming single ‘Out Of Time’ music video

On April 1, The Weeknd posted a glimpse from his music video on social media that exhibits him and Jung Ho Yeon holding fingers as she laughs brightly in what appears to be an elevator. “out of time :tuesday,” he wrote within the caption tagging the actress.

The Weeknd took to his Instagram tales to share the publish and one other glimpse of the music video, the place he’s seen contained in the elevator sporting sun shades whereas Ho Yeon additionally shared the publish on her Instagram Stories.

The sneak peek was in reference to the upcoming new single ‘Out of Time,’ from his fifth album Dawn FM, launched in January. The music video might be launched on April 5.

Also Read: From MONSTA X’s Kihyun to NCT DREAM – Here’s a look at some stunning Korean music releases in March 2022

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.