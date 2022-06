PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Just a few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities misplaced energy Sunday morning due to a squirrel interfering with tools.

The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative mentioned a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” brought about the facility outage in Prior Lake round 7 a.m.

About 4,000 folks had been affected. Power was restored round 8 a.m., MVEC mentioned.