‘Squirrel man’ who lives in Manhattan tree released without bail in attack on Post reporter

Now he can get again to his roots.

The homeless “squirrel” man who nested in a Manhattan tree for months is free to department out once more after being launched with out bail Tuesday.

Rewell Altunaga, 44, declined to remark as he hightailed it out of Manhattan Criminal Court following his arraignment on costs he allegedly attacked a Post reporter and photographer Monday.

Judge Anne Swern set Altunaga free on supervised launch on the request of prosecutors on the depend of second-degree assault, which is bail eligible. The decide additionally ordered him to keep away from the victims within the case.

“Can you ask them to stay away from me?,” Altunaga whined to the decide by a Spanish interpreter.

“You are the person I am directing to stay away from them … I cannot ask them to stay away from you,” Swern barked again.

Altunaga, in grey pants, a flannel and black jacket, fidgeted and protested to the interpreter and his Legal Aid legal professional because the decide twice tried to impose the restraining order.

“I don’t understand anything. I’ve been in this country for 10 years. I don’t know what this is about,” Altunaga mentioned by the interpreter, prompting the decide to pause the listening to so he might communicate along with his legal professional.

When Swern continued explaining the order of safety, Altunaga informed her: “I don’t remember their faces” concerning the Post reporter and photographer he allegedly got here after.

The assault unfolded proper in entrance of NYPD officers and metropolis parks officers who have been there to “evict” the vagrant from his unlawful makeshift treehouse in Riverbank State Park.

Altunaga was caught on digital camera climbing down from his perch and clambering up an embankment, the place he bashed the reporter with a department twice — touchdown one hit on the facet of the sufferer’s head.

Several cops let him stroll by them, towards 147th Street, earlier than lastly cuffing him when he additionally beat the photographer with a black rubbish bag filled with his belongings, and smashed the shutterbug’s digital camera into the bottom.

Altunaga, who prosecutors mentioned has two prior convictions, was charged with second-degree assault and prison mischief.

The weird ordeal got here a day after metropolis officers issued a one-day “notice of clean up” for the section of the park the place the person’s sky-high digs have been situated.

Parks workers reduce down 4 bushes surrounding his dwelling quarters, however didn’t fully take away the shelter, a division supervisor mentioned Monday.

It’s unclear if Altunaga, who informed reporters he lives in Harlem, will exit on a limb and try to return to the park perch.

He has a gathering Wednesday with the Center for Alternative Sentencing and Employment Services (CASES) as a part of his supervised launch, and is due again in courtroom April 21.

Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to dismantle homeless encampments on metropolis streets.

“Right now people are living in inhumane conditions. They’re living under cardboards, they’re living on highways,” Adams mentioned at an occasion within the Bronx on Monday.

Teams of mental-health professionals and homeless companies staffers put up notices giving individuals within the encampments 24 to 48 hours to maneuver off the streets, Adams mentioned.

Some 150 websites are being focused as a part of a two-week operation that started March 18.