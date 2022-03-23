Squirrel snuggles with mama while sleeping. Video is too sweet to handle

There is one thing peaceable about watching the child animals sleeping whereas snuggling with their mamas. Those are the videos that always soften folks’s hearts right into a puddle and go away them with an enormous smile. Just like this video posted on Reddit that exhibits a candy interplay between a mama squirrel and her child. There is an opportunity that the video will win you over too.

“Squirrel mother,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip showcases the infant sleeping peacefully and its mama taking good care of it whereas mendacity down beside the child.

The video was initially shared on the YouTube Channel DelMarVa SquirrelNest Reddit1896s, earlier than being re-posted on Reddit. The bio of the channel describes that the squirrels are part of a setup established within the US. The setup homes 20 nesting packing containers and three feeding stations and is created with the intention of observing the “backyard critters in their natural habitat. ”

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about three hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 4,400 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“Mom is not getting much sleep. Been there,” wrote a Reddit person. “Poor mama. Taking some baby squirrel kicks to the gut,” shared one other. “I love how in the beginning it’s like the mama squirrel is using her tail as a blanket for the little ones… it’s too cute,” commented a 3rd. “Am I watching me with my 16 month old. She literally sleeps almost all the positions drives us crazy sometimes lol,” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?