Squirrels run with a man who feeds them daily while jogging. Watch

Interactions between people and animals are sometimes lovely to look at. Those are the videos that may immediately brighten somebody’s day. Just like this video that showcases a number of squirrels following a jogger. There is an opportunity that the video could go away you saying aww and that too repeatedly.

Twitter person Alison Cameron posted the video. “At last I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him. #SquirrelScrolling,” they wrote and shared the video.

The clip, although brief, has the ability to win your coronary heart. It exhibits a person jogging in a park and some animals following him.

Take a take a look at the video:

The put up has been shared a number of days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 8.5 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. It has additionally gathered practically 31,000 likes and counting. The put up additionally prompted individuals to share varied feedback.

“This is awesome. Though they may be after nuts but I think they must be recognizing him too,” wrote a Twitter person. To which, the unique poster replied, “They do recognise him as there are loads of joggers & the squirrels ignore them. As soon as this guy appears, they are off.”

“Aw I’m reminded when my mum & I visited London, as we sat on a park bench eating sandwiches, instead of throwing bits of crusts at the squirrels I put them on my mum’s shoes so the squirrels came up close,” posted one other. “Nooooooooo way!!! I’m so jealous,” expressed third. “That’s absolutely brilliant…love it. It’s the simple things in life that count,” shared a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?