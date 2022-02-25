SRH Players List 2022: Complete Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad and Players List for IPL 2022

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of many energetic groups who made some good and essential purchases on the IPL 2022 mega auction. While they did carry again a few outdated gamers, SRH additionally gave possibilities to a few of the seasoned and uncapped gamers to show their mettle within the upcoming season. While they misplaced their key leggie Rashid Khan to the brand new entrants Gujarat Titans, they did handle to carry again the tempo duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan for INR 4.20 crore and INR 4 crore respectively.

The 2016 winners had come into the IPL 2022 mega public sale having made simply three retentions together with the likes of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as their first-choice participant for INR 14 crore and the uncapped Jammu and Kashmir duo of pacer Umran Malik in addition to batter Abdul Samad for INR 4 crore every. The Orange Army thus had a handbag of INR 68 crore heading into the two-day occasion in Bengaluru.

They began by signing bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar for INR 8.75 crore after which went on to purchase West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (INR 10.75 crore), rising batter Priyam Garg (INR 20 lakh), Rahul Tripathi (INR 8.50 crore), Abhishek Sharma (INR 6.50), Sunrisers Hyderabad ended Day 1 on a powerful word by having tempo sensation Kartik Tyagi (INR 4 crore) in addition to Shreyas Gopal and J Suchith for INR 75 lakh and 20 lakh.

On Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega public sale, the Orange Army as soon as once more appeared to take advantage of their alternatives as they purchased South African batter Aiden Markram for INR 2.6 crore, his Proteas teammate and star pacer Marco Jansen (INR 4.2 crore), Romario Shepherd (INR 7.75 crore), Australian pacer Sean Abbot (INR 2.40 crore), Ravikumar Samarth (INR 20 lakh), Shashank Singh and Saurabh Dubey each at their base costs at INR 20 lakh every.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad would now be banking on their newly constructed crew to make a powerful assertion within the fifteenth version of the marquee event as they begin afresh and sit up for placing the 2021 season behind the place that they had completed because the wooden-spooners for the very first time.

SRH Final Squad for IPL 2022

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbot, Ravikumar Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi