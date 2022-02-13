Sports
SRH Team 2022: Check team updates and full team squad in mega auction | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: After the top of the two-day lengthy Indian Premier League mega public sale, Kane Williamson led Surisers Hyderabad had been left with simply Rs 10 lakh, spending nearly their complete purse. They have constructed up a squad of 23 gamers, together with eight abroad cricketers.
Wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran was SRH greatest purchase of the public sale as they splurged Rs 10.75 crore for the West Indian. SRH additionally spent huge bucks for India all-rounder Washington Sundar and batter Rahul Tripathi, spending Rs 8.75 crore and Rs 8.5 crore respectively for the duo. They additionally purchased one other West Indian Romario Shepherd for Rs 7.75 crore.
Retained: Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore)
Bought at Auction: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore), Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs 8.5 crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs 7.75 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 6.5 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 4.2 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 4.2 crore), T Natarajan (Rs 4 crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 4 crore), Aiden Markram (Rs 2.6 crore), Sean Abbott (Rs 2.4 crore), Glenn Phillips (Rs 1.5 crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs 75 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 50 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs 50 lakh), J Suchith (Rs 20 lakh), R Samarth (Rs 20 lakh), Shashank Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Saurabh Dubey (Rs 20 lakh), Priyam Garg (Rs 20 lakh)
Purse Spent: Rs 89.90 crore
Purse Remaining: Rs 10 lakh
Squad Strength: 23 (15 Indians, 8 abroad)
