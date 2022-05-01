SRH vs CSK, SRH Predicted XI vs Chennai Super Kings: SunRisers Hyderabad Likely To Retain Playing XI | Cricket News

SunRisers Hyderabad’s run of profitable 5 back-to-back matches in IPL 2022 got here to an finish once they misplaced by 5 wickets to Gujarat Titans of their earlier sport. Despite the loss, SunRisers Hyderabad are very a lot within the reckoning for a spot within the playoffs, at the moment on 10 factors from eight video games. They now face struggling Chennai Super Kings on the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Washington Sundar made a return from damage of their earlier match, and total the staff seems to be to have a settled taking part in XI and never a lot is anticipated to vary once they face their Southern rivals.

Here is how SRH may line-up in opposition to Chennai Super Kings:

Abhishek Sharma: After a gradual begin to the season, the SRH teenager has hit his stride and piled on the ache on the opposition bowlers with some sensational hitting. The left-hander is at the moment the highest run-getter for his staff with 285 runs in eight video games. SRH will hope that he continues to be among the many runs within the upcoming matches.

Kane Williamson: The SRH skipper has been removed from his greatest with the bat in hand however with opening companion Abhishek Sharma going nice weapons, the Kiwi has managed to maintain himself away from prying eyes. But with simply 148 runs in eight matches, Williamson wants to attain huge.

Rahul Tripathi: The right-hander’s job has been to probability his luck within the powerplays and transfer on from there, and Tripathi has achieved that very nicely. He has been putting at 174.04 and nonetheless managed to attain 228 runs at a mean of 45.60.

Aiden Markram: While Abhishek Sharma has been the highest run-getter for his staff, the actual difference-maker with the bat for SRH has been Aiden Markram. The South African has been a revelation with the bat this season thus far, scoring 246 runs in six innings at a mean of 123. Markram has additionally managed to strike at 148.19 and it has been essential in tight chases for SRH.

Nicholas Pooran: The West Indian wicketkeeper-batter has scored 116 runs in seven innings however that features 4 not outs. Coming out to bat, within the middle-order, Pooran has not had that many alternatives to strut his stuff however has come to the celebration when his staff has required him to take action.

Washington Sundar: Injury threatened to derail Sundar’s IPL 2022 however the all-rounder returned the taking part in XI in opposition to GT. He, nevertheless, didn’t make a contribution. SRH will hope he makes his presence felt in upcoming matches in what’s now the enterprise finish of the event.

Shashank Singh: The batting all-rounder has little to no alternatives to show his value to the staff, however when he did in opposition to GT, Shashank Singh grabbed eyeballs by smashing an unbeaten 25 off simply six balls.

Marco Jansen: The lanky South African pacer has blown cold and warm in IPL 2022. He produced a sensational spell of bowling in opposition to RCB however has considerably gone off the boil since. He has six wickets thus far within the event and SRH shall be hoping he provides to the tally in an enormous method.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The Indian pacer has not been at his very best however nonetheless has chipped away at issues by placing his arms up occasionally. Umran Malik and T Natarajan‘s performances have taken the highlight off him however ats the chief of the pack, Bhuvneshwar will look so as to add to the 9 wickets he has taken thus far.

Umran Malik: SRH’s velocity demon has been the discuss of the city, blowing away opposition batters together with his uncooked tempo. Not simply velocity, his line and size and talent to nail the yorker has made him one of the crucial potent forces with the ball in hand. He has already taken 15 wickets thus far within the event.

T Natarajan: The ever dependable Natarajan has been on the mark this season. The left-armer has been taken for a number of runs however has taken a bagful of wickets to make up for it. In eight matches, Natarajan has taken 15 wickets and has been essential on the demise for SRH.