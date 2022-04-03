Sri Lanka Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen For Allegedly Fishing In Its Waters

The fishermen have been allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan waters. (Representational picture)

Rameswaram (TN):

As many as 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in its waters, a Fisheries official stated on Sunday.

One boat was additionally impounded.

The fishermen have been engaged in fishing close to Katchatheevu late on Saturday after they have been apprehended by the Lankan navy, the official stated.

Ramanathapuram MP Okay Nawas Kani took up the matter with the External Affairs Ministry.

This is the third occasion of the Lankan navy choosing up Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation, since March 29. A complete of seven fishermen had been apprehended on Tuesday and Thursday. Two boats utilized by the fishermen have been additionally then seized.