Sri Lanka bank on Naveed Nawaz’s local knowledge, Bangladesh on left-arm spin duo
“I haven’t seen this wicket, but I do have someone who you all know is in my coaching staff, who knows these conditions,” Silverwood mentioned forward of their coaching session on the eve of the second Test.
“I will speak to my assistant coach so that we fully understand how this wicket will play. We will be using his knowledge from his time in Bangladesh, and the statistics of this ground to make sure the captain has the best possible bowling attack to exploit the conditions.”
Sri Lanka employed Nawaz forward of this tour, having even briefly thought of him as head coach; such has his fame grown from being a improvement coach since retiring from his taking part in days.
“I don’t think this is going to be an easy game at all. Both teams want to win this game,” he mentioned. “I think the last game was a close-fought contest. The momentum swung both ways; rapidly at times. Bangladesh had us on the ropes at times.
“We needed to battle again exhausting to make it possible for we obtained again into the sport. I believe this will likely be comparable. The sport will go ahead at a faster tempo. We should be prepared for that. I’m trying ahead to some thrilling cricket.”
“Looking at our spin division, Taijul has been doing nicely within the final one or two years,” Mominul said. “Shakib bhai bowled nicely within the final match. If Mosaddek performs, he can have a unique function. We have to make use of him intelligently. But I’m assured that with Taijul and Shakib bhai alongside me [as a part-time spinner], we are going to recover from this case.
“I don’t know if I have ever led with one pacer. I don’t think we will just have one seamer. There might be three seamers. Taskin was bowling well, while Shoriful was contributing to the Test team. It is a huge opportunity for those who will replace them. We can have a look at them as well. As a captain, I want a big group of fast bowlers who have healthy competition among them.”
“I thought Kasun and Asitha were excellent. I thought the way that they continued, the heart and fight that they showed – in what was a flat wicket – was exceptional,” Silverwood mentioned. “Kasun bowled well. He got movement on a flat deck. He held his line and length beautifully. He got rewarded too. I was really pleased with how the seamers bowled. I thought we got better in all departments as time went on.
“There is [the possibility of changing the XI from Chattogram]. Looking on the statistics, we are going to choose a squad that offers us all of the choices whether or not that is choosing one seamer or whichever manner we determine to go. We will make sure that there are many choices for the captain in that squad for tomorrow morning.”