Sri Lanka bank on Naveed Nawaz’s local knowledge, Bangladesh on left-arm spin duo





As was the case when Sri Lanka final performed a Test match in Dhaka , they’ve a secret weapon up their sleeve this time too.

Back in 2018, it was Chandika Hathurusingha , who switched jobs from Bangladesh to Sri Lanka head coach barely months earlier than the tour. This time, it’s Naveed Nawaz , the assistant coach of the touring facet, who’s in his first job within the senior circuit after serving as Bangladesh’s Under-19 coach for 4 years. In truth, he was one of many architects of Bangladesh’s Under-19 World Cup triumph in 2020.

Chris Silverwood , Sri Lanka’s new head coach, has leant on Nawaz to provide him intel on the Shere Bangla National Stadium pitch, coincidentally curated by Gamini Silva, the previous Sri Lankan umpire who is commonly maligned within the Bangladesh media for doling out solely raging turners.

“I haven’t seen this wicket, but I do have someone who you all know is in my coaching staff, who knows these conditions,” Silverwood mentioned forward of their coaching session on the eve of the second Test.

“I will speak to my assistant coach so that we fully understand how this wicket will play. We will be using his knowledge from his time in Bangladesh, and the statistics of this ground to make sure the captain has the best possible bowling attack to exploit the conditions.”

Sri Lanka employed Nawaz forward of this tour, having even briefly thought of him as head coach; such has his fame grown from being a improvement coach since retiring from his taking part in days.

The Dhaka pitch’s traits make it a scorching matter of debate forward of each Test. What has develop into obvious is that the house facet have been overwhelmed by their very own technique of making ready turning pitches within the final 12 months. West Indies in 2021 , and Pakistan late last year beat Bangladesh with the assistance of spin and affected person batting, concepts which Sri Lanka will certainly attempt to apply this week.

Silverwood mentioned that the 2 groups fought an in depth contest in Chattogram final week – nearer than the consequence confirmed – however the sport can have a quicker tempo in Dhaka, for which they should be ready to react rapidly.

“I don’t think this is going to be an easy game at all. Both teams want to win this game,” he mentioned. “I think the last game was a close-fought contest. The momentum swung both ways; rapidly at times. Bangladesh had us on the ropes at times.

“We needed to battle again exhausting to make it possible for we obtained again into the sport. I believe this will likely be comparable. The sport will go ahead at a faster tempo. We should be prepared for that. I’m trying ahead to some thrilling cricket.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has a lot on his plate. Apart from his own poor batting form and attempt to revive his captaincy, he has to pick a bowling attack that is ravaged by injuries to Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Mominul suggested that Mosaddek Hossain , considered a batting allrounder in red-ball cricket, is likely to feature in the XI. However, he also hinted that they might go in with three seamers.

“Looking at our spin division, Taijul has been doing nicely within the final one or two years,” Mominul said. “Shakib bhai bowled nicely within the final match. If Mosaddek performs, he can have a unique function. We have to make use of him intelligently. But I’m assured that with Taijul and Shakib bhai alongside me [as a part-time spinner], we are going to recover from this case.

“I don’t know if I have ever led with one pacer. I don’t think we will just have one seamer. There might be three seamers. Taskin was bowling well, while Shoriful was contributing to the Test team. It is a huge opportunity for those who will replace them. We can have a look at them as well. As a captain, I want a big group of fast bowlers who have healthy competition among them.”

“I thought Kasun and Asitha were excellent… the way that they continued, the heart and fight that they showed was exceptional” Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood is happy along with his quicks’ efficiency in Chattogram

Meanwhile, Vishwa Fernando ‘s availability for Sri Lanka stays unsure after he missed a lot of the Chattogram Test resulting from a blow to the top whereas batting, giving Sri Lanka a variety headache of their very own forward of the sport.

Sri Lanka have all of the playing cards near their chest, however Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando gave an excellent account of themselves by bowling all-out, hostile spells within the back-end of the Bangladesh innings in Chattogram.

“I thought Kasun and Asitha were excellent. I thought the way that they continued, the heart and fight that they showed – in what was a flat wicket – was exceptional,” Silverwood mentioned. “Kasun bowled well. He got movement on a flat deck. He held his line and length beautifully. He got rewarded too. I was really pleased with how the seamers bowled. I thought we got better in all departments as time went on.

“There is [the possibility of changing the XI from Chattogram]. Looking on the statistics, we are going to choose a squad that offers us all of the choices whether or not that is choosing one seamer or whichever manner we determine to go. We will make sure that there are many choices for the captain in that squad for tomorrow morning.”





