Sri Lanka Cabinet Except President, PM Resigns En Masse Amid Crisis

Colombo:

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s cupboard resigned en masse from their positions at a late-night assembly Sunday, the schooling minister mentioned, as anti-government protests escalated regardless of curfews.

All 26 ministers other than President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down, schooling minister Dinesh Gunawardena informed reporters.

“All the ministers submitted their letters of resignation so that the president can constitute a new cabinet,” Gunawardena mentioned, including that the choice was taken after discussing the worsening financial disaster.

Three different members of the highly effective Rajapaksa household had been amongst those that stop amid mounting public anger in opposition to the acute shortages of meals, gas and medicines plaguing the South Asian nation of twenty-two million.

The youngest Rajapaksa brother, finance minister Basil, and their eldest, Chamal, who held the agricultural portfolio, and the household’s scion Namal, the sports activities minister, all resigned.

The transfer got here after hundreds of individuals defied a weekend curfew Sunday to protest throughout the island demanding the ouster of the Rajapaksa household, which returned to energy in November 2019.

