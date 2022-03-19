Sri Lanka cancels school exams over paper shortage

Sri Lanka cancelled exams for tens of millions of faculty college students because the nation ran out of printing paper with Colombo quick on {dollars} to finance imports, officers stated Saturday.

Education authorities stated the time period assessments, scheduled per week from Monday, have been postponed indefinitely attributable to an acute paper scarcity as Sri Lanka contends with its worst monetary disaster since independence in 1948.

“School principals cannot hold the tests as printers are unable to secure foreign exchange to import necessary paper and ink,” the division of Education of the Western Province stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Official sources stated the transfer might successfully maintain up assessments for round two thirds of the nation’s 4.5 million college students.

Term assessments are a part of a steady evaluation course of to resolve if college students are promoted to the following grade on the finish of the 12 months.

A debilitating financial disaster introduced on by a scarcity of international alternate reserves to finance important imports, has seen the nation run low on meals, gasoline and prescribed drugs.

The cash-strapped South Asian nation of twenty-two million introduced this week that it’s going to search an IMF bailout to resolve its worsening international debt disaster and shore up exterior reserves.

The International Monetary Fund on Friday confirmed it was contemplating President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s shock Wednesday request to debate a bailout.

Around $6.9 billion of Colombo’s debt must be serviced this 12 months however its international foreign money reserves stood at about $2.3 billion on the finish of February.

Long queues have shaped throughout the nation for groceries and oil with the federal government instituting rolling electrical energy blackouts and rationing of milk powder, sugar, lentils and rice.

Sri Lanka earlier this 12 months requested China, one in all its principal collectors, to assist postpone debt funds however there was no official response but from Beijing.

Read extra:

Sri Lanka to begin official talks with IMF next month as fiscal crisis worsens

Saudi FM meets top Sri Lankan officials in Colombo

Struggling Sri Lanka hit by sharp fuel price hikes