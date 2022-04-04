Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor Quits Amid Spiraling Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka’s Ajith Cabraal beforehand resisted mounting requires the nation to hunt an IMF bailout.

Colombo:

Sri Lanka’s central financial institution governor, who had resisted mounting requires the island nation to hunt an IMF bailout, introduced his resignation Monday as protests escalated over a worsening financial disaster.

Ajith Cabraal mentioned he stepped down after each member of Sri Lanka’s cupboard, other than President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, stop en masse late Sunday to make approach for a brand new administration to handle the disaster.

In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I’ve in the present day submitted my resignation as Governor, @CBSL to HE President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. @GotabayaR#SriLanka#GoSL — Ajith Nivard Cabraal (@an_cabraal) April 4, 2022

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)