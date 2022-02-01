Sri Lanka complete eight-team line-up for women’s T20s at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Australia vs India recreation will kick off the match on July 29, with the ultimate scheduled for August 7

Sri Lanka, after successful the ICC’s Commonwealth Games (CWG) qualifier in Kuala Lumpur final week, have accomplished the line-up of eight groups that can participate within the ladies’s T20 competitors on the Birmingham version of the video games later this yr. The different groups within the fray are Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa.

A joint announcement by the ICC and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Tuesday confirmed that cricket had develop into the primary self-discipline to make public the entire line-up for CWG, following the “CGF ratification of the island nation’s entry”.

“It’s good to have finalised the identity of the teams participating in the Commonwealth Games, and congratulations to Sri Lanka for making it after playing so well in the qualifier,” Geoff Allardice , the ICC’s chief government, mentioned in an announcement. “We will have eight of the best teams competing for the gold and I am sure we will get to watch a highly competitive tournament.

“The Commonwealth Games are an vital a part of the ladies’s cricket calendar over the following yr. It is a large alternative for us to take cricket past the standard strongholds and provides extra folks around the globe the possibility to benefit from the recreation, while the gamers are very a lot trying ahead to being a part of a multi-sport video games.”

The competition will be played in a league-cum-knockout format, with Australia and India, who made the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, which Australia won, kicking things off with the first game, on July 29. Australia and India are in Group A, along with Barbados and Pakistan, while Group B has the rest of the teams. The medal matches are scheduled for August 7.