Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Lankan President Refuses To Step Down As Protests Continue

This is Sri Lanka’s most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lanka has been plunged into political turmoil, with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa underneath stress to resign as protests escalate over an financial disaster.

The island nation of twenty-two million individuals is experiencing acute shortages of meals, gasoline and different necessities — together with report inflation and crippling energy cuts — which have inflicted widespread distress in probably the most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is not going to resign, a minister stated on Wednesday, regardless of demonstrations towards his dealing with of the nation’s worst financial disaster in a long time

Sri Lanka Crisis:

Amid the continuing unrest in Sri Lanka owing to its financial disaster, the United States on Wednesday suggested its residents towards travelling to the island nation, pointing to the gasoline and drugs shortages there, in addition to the COVID-19 and terror threats. “Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism,” State Department stated in its newest journey advisory which has now been positioned on Level 3.