Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Opposition Rejects President’s Unity Offer As Crisis Escalates

Sri Lanka is dealing with its worst financial disaster since 1948

Colombo:

Sri Lanka’s opposition has dismissed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s invitation to affix a unity authorities as “nonsensical” and as a substitute demanded he resigns over the nation’s worsening shortages of meals, gas and medicines.

Mr Rajapaksa’s overture got here as armed troops regarded to quell extra demonstrations over what the federal government acknowledges is the nation’s worst financial disaster since independence from Britain in 1948.

Every member of Sri Lanka’s cupboard besides the president and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned late Sunday.

